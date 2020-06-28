9152 Marion Oaks Drive

Amenities

BUILT 2019 - This home has a 6' PRIVACY FENCE! LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT front & back yards! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. Beautifully upgraded Danbury model has 3 BRs + LOFT/DEN, 2.5 baths with 1841 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops and opens to an expansive dining area and great room. Lots of windows provide welcomed natural light. Sliders step out to rear patio and Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, subway tile shower, separate contoured garden tub and walk-in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level. Two-car garage. CALL ANY NC REALTOR FOR A SHOWING.