Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9145 Charminster Ct
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:24 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9145 Charminster Ct
9145 Charminister Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9145 Charminister Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9145 Charminster Ct have any available units?
9145 Charminster Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9145 Charminster Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9145 Charminster Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9145 Charminster Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9145 Charminster Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9145 Charminster Ct offer parking?
No, 9145 Charminster Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9145 Charminster Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9145 Charminster Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9145 Charminster Ct have a pool?
No, 9145 Charminster Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9145 Charminster Ct have accessible units?
No, 9145 Charminster Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9145 Charminster Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9145 Charminster Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9145 Charminster Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9145 Charminster Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
