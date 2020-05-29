All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 PM

9144 Marion Oaks Drive

9144 Marion Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9144 Marion Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6' PRIVACY FENCE -- LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT front & back yards! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. Beautifully upgraded Danbury model has 3 BRs + LOFT/DEN, 2.5 baths with 1841 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops and opens to an expansive dining area and great room. Lots of windows provide welcomed natural light. Sliders step out to rear patio and Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, subway tile shower, separate contoured garden tub and walk-in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level. IF NOT MAPPING ON GPS: Navigate to 8074 Harrisburg Rd., Charlotte--community is directly across the street. (PICS ARE FROM PREVIOUS LISTING AND WILL BE UPDATED ONCE VACATED - OCCUPIED UNTIL 7/25 - AVAILABLE 8/10.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9144 Marion Oaks Drive have any available units?
9144 Marion Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9144 Marion Oaks Drive have?
Some of 9144 Marion Oaks Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9144 Marion Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9144 Marion Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9144 Marion Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9144 Marion Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9144 Marion Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9144 Marion Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 9144 Marion Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9144 Marion Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9144 Marion Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 9144 Marion Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9144 Marion Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 9144 Marion Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9144 Marion Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9144 Marion Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
