Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9140 Redmond Trace Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9140 Redmond Trace Road
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:02 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9140 Redmond Trace Road
9140 Redmond Trace Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9140 Redmond Trace Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Blakeney Preserve - End unit townhome in Ballantyne. Hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Must see!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3511187)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9140 Redmond Trace Road have any available units?
9140 Redmond Trace Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9140 Redmond Trace Road have?
Some of 9140 Redmond Trace Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9140 Redmond Trace Road currently offering any rent specials?
9140 Redmond Trace Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9140 Redmond Trace Road pet-friendly?
No, 9140 Redmond Trace Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9140 Redmond Trace Road offer parking?
Yes, 9140 Redmond Trace Road offers parking.
Does 9140 Redmond Trace Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9140 Redmond Trace Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9140 Redmond Trace Road have a pool?
No, 9140 Redmond Trace Road does not have a pool.
Does 9140 Redmond Trace Road have accessible units?
No, 9140 Redmond Trace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9140 Redmond Trace Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9140 Redmond Trace Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte