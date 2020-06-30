Rent Calculator
9121 Exbury Court
9121 Exbury Court
9121 Exbury Court
Location
9121 Exbury Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Central air and gas heat. Patio and utility building. Water included. Community pool.
Work in process
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9121 Exbury Court have any available units?
9121 Exbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9121 Exbury Court have?
Some of 9121 Exbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9121 Exbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Exbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Exbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 9121 Exbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9121 Exbury Court offer parking?
No, 9121 Exbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 9121 Exbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 Exbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Exbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 9121 Exbury Court has a pool.
Does 9121 Exbury Court have accessible units?
No, 9121 Exbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Exbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9121 Exbury Court has units with dishwashers.
