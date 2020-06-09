All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 1 2020 at 5:58 AM

9116 Lanigan Street

9116 Lanigan Street · (980) 829-7669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9116 Lanigan Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1658 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Well Maintained 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Highly Sought After Subdivision Of Reavencrest. All day full of sun light formal living room and dining room, Full hardwood on Main Level, Great room with gas fireplace, open floor plan with lots of storage. Kitchen includes all appliances. Main Level Laundry room with washer and dryer. Main level 1/2 bath for Guests and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on second level. Beautiful and Spacious Master suite with walk in closet, Garden tub and separate shower. Covered front porch and patio in back. Large back yard. Community offers playground, pool, and tennis court. Rent includes water, sewer, trash removal, common area maintenance, washer/dryer and access to community amenities such as swimming pool, tennis courts, playground. It won't remain long with this low rent, schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Lanigan Street have any available units?
9116 Lanigan Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9116 Lanigan Street have?
Some of 9116 Lanigan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Lanigan Street currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Lanigan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Lanigan Street pet-friendly?
No, 9116 Lanigan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9116 Lanigan Street offer parking?
No, 9116 Lanigan Street does not offer parking.
Does 9116 Lanigan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9116 Lanigan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Lanigan Street have a pool?
Yes, 9116 Lanigan Street has a pool.
Does 9116 Lanigan Street have accessible units?
No, 9116 Lanigan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Lanigan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 Lanigan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
