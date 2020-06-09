9116 Lanigan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Well Maintained 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Highly Sought After Subdivision Of Reavencrest. All day full of sun light formal living room and dining room, Full hardwood on Main Level, Great room with gas fireplace, open floor plan with lots of storage. Kitchen includes all appliances. Main Level Laundry room with washer and dryer. Main level 1/2 bath for Guests and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on second level. Beautiful and Spacious Master suite with walk in closet, Garden tub and separate shower. Covered front porch and patio in back. Large back yard. Community offers playground, pool, and tennis court. Rent includes water, sewer, trash removal, common area maintenance, washer/dryer and access to community amenities such as swimming pool, tennis courts, playground. It won't remain long with this low rent, schedule your appointment today!