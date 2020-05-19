All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9115 Lake Spring Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9115 Lake Spring Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 12:27 AM

9115 Lake Spring Avenue

9115 Lake Spring Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wedgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9115 Lake Spring Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
CALL MARK CAUFIELD WITH QUESTIONS: 704-877-4205. Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-4205. Tenant application available online at www.hansenpmgt.com. $46 application fee is required and must be paid online by each person 18 & above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 Lake Spring Avenue have any available units?
9115 Lake Spring Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9115 Lake Spring Avenue have?
Some of 9115 Lake Spring Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 Lake Spring Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9115 Lake Spring Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 Lake Spring Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9115 Lake Spring Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9115 Lake Spring Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9115 Lake Spring Avenue offers parking.
Does 9115 Lake Spring Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9115 Lake Spring Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 Lake Spring Avenue have a pool?
No, 9115 Lake Spring Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9115 Lake Spring Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9115 Lake Spring Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 Lake Spring Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9115 Lake Spring Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte