9115 Lake Spring Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

CALL MARK CAUFIELD WITH QUESTIONS: 704-877-4205. Hansen Property management requires an extensive background & credit check for all potential candidates. Total income per household should exceed 3 times the rental amount. Please call for additional info 704-877-4205. Tenant application available online at www.hansenpmgt.com. $46 application fee is required and must be paid online by each person 18 & above.