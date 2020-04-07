All apartments in Charlotte
9112 Charminster Court
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

9112 Charminster Court

9112 Charminister Court · No Longer Available
Location

9112 Charminister Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Townhome in University Area; Master on Main! - Located in the Rossmore community. Upon entering the 2 story living room is large and has fireplace and hardwood floors. The master bedroom is on the main level and opens into master bath. Kitchen is large with center island and all modern appliances. Upstairs there are two more guest rooms one front facing and one back facing. They share a full bathroom and walk in closet space. Call today to schedule your viewing.

(RLNE2443579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9112 Charminster Court have any available units?
9112 Charminster Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9112 Charminster Court have?
Some of 9112 Charminster Court's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9112 Charminster Court currently offering any rent specials?
9112 Charminster Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9112 Charminster Court pet-friendly?
No, 9112 Charminster Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9112 Charminster Court offer parking?
No, 9112 Charminster Court does not offer parking.
Does 9112 Charminster Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9112 Charminster Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9112 Charminster Court have a pool?
Yes, 9112 Charminster Court has a pool.
Does 9112 Charminster Court have accessible units?
No, 9112 Charminster Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9112 Charminster Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9112 Charminster Court does not have units with dishwashers.

