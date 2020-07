Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2 bed 1 bath is minutes from both the heart of PLAZA MIDWOOD and NODA. Hardwood floors. Comes with washer and dryer. Lawn care Included! Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.