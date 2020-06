Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

You'll be so proud to call this 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home. Complete with attached garage, engineered wood floors, granite, stainless appliances, huge fenced in yard, large deck and updated fixtures. Close to grocery stores and local park! Please note that the property owner is not approving pets at this property.



Utility Saver Program will be added to lease for $12/mo for air filters shipped to your doorstep!

