9107 Charminister Court, Charlotte, NC 28269 Prosperity Church Road
Amenities
Unit Amenities
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with all kitchen appliances included. Bedrooms are located on the second floor and each include private baths. Perfect for roommates!! Community pool. Convenient to concord. application: $60 per person
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9107 Charminster Court have any available units?
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
What amenities does 9107 Charminster Court have?
Is 9107 Charminster Court currently offering any rent specials?
