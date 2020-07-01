Rent Calculator
909 Lewiston Ave
909 Lewiston Ave
909 Lewiston Avenue
Location
909 Lewiston Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
909 Lewiston Ave Available 04/01/20 Nice brick home - 3 Bed 1 bath, with fully fenced yard, hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5644955)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 Lewiston Ave have any available units?
909 Lewiston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 909 Lewiston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
909 Lewiston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Lewiston Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Lewiston Ave is pet friendly.
Does 909 Lewiston Ave offer parking?
No, 909 Lewiston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 909 Lewiston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Lewiston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Lewiston Ave have a pool?
No, 909 Lewiston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 909 Lewiston Ave have accessible units?
No, 909 Lewiston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Lewiston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Lewiston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Lewiston Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Lewiston Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
