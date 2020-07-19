All apartments in Charlotte
9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue
9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue

9040 McAlwaine Preserve Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9040 McAlwaine Preserve Ave, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine Ballantyne townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage! Sweet open floor plan boasts a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Two story entry hall flows to family room with gas log fireplace. Neutral hardwoods downstairs. Upgraded newer designer paint, lighting, ceiling fans, faucets & carpet package throughout. Oversized vaulted master bedroom has big walk-in closet, master bath with raised double bowl vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and toilet room. Two nice sized secondary bedrooms too. Washer and dryer included. Easy, quick walk to shopping, dining, medical, corporate & entertainment. Minutes to 485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue have any available units?
9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue have?
Some of 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue offers parking.
Does 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue have a pool?
No, 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue has units with dishwashers.
