9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue

Amenities
Pristine Ballantyne townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage! Sweet open floor plan boasts a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Two story entry hall flows to family room with gas log fireplace. Neutral hardwoods downstairs. Upgraded newer designer paint, lighting, ceiling fans, faucets & carpet package throughout. Oversized vaulted master bedroom has big walk-in closet, master bath with raised double bowl vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and toilet room. Two nice sized secondary bedrooms too. Washer and dryer included. Easy, quick walk to shopping, dining, medical, corporate & entertainment. Minutes to 485.