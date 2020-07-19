9040 McAlwaine Preserve Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine Ballantyne townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage! Sweet open floor plan boasts a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Two story entry hall flows to family room with gas log fireplace. Neutral hardwoods downstairs. Upgraded newer designer paint, lighting, ceiling fans, faucets & carpet package throughout. Oversized vaulted master bedroom has big walk-in closet, master bath with raised double bowl vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and toilet room. Two nice sized secondary bedrooms too. Washer and dryer included. Easy, quick walk to shopping, dining, medical, corporate & entertainment. Minutes to 485.