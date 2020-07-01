Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9029 J.M. Keynes #64.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9029 J.M. Keynes #64
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9029 J.M. Keynes #64
9029 J M Keynes Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
University City North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9029 J M Keynes Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5635348)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 have any available units?
9029 J.M. Keynes #64 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 currently offering any rent specials?
9029 J.M. Keynes #64 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 pet-friendly?
No, 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 offer parking?
No, 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 does not offer parking.
Does 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 have a pool?
No, 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 does not have a pool.
Does 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 have accessible units?
No, 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 does not have accessible units.
Does 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9029 J.M. Keynes #64 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte