9029 Evans Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

$500 rent credit w/12 month lease or $1000 credit w/24 month lease if lease starts by Feb. 29th, redeemable on 2nd months rent!!! PRIVACY FENCE - AVAILABLE 2/29: BUILT 2019 - NEWER, UPGRADED - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, FRONT & BACK YARDS! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. . Beautifully upgraded Danbury model has 3 BRs + LOFT/DEN, 2.5 baths with 1841 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops and opens to an expansive dining area and great room. Lots of windows provide welcomed natural light. Sliders step out to rear Trek deck and Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, subway tile shower, separate contoured garden tub and walk-in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level. Two-car garage.