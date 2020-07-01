All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9029 Evans Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9029 Evans Woods Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 AM

9029 Evans Woods Drive

9029 Evans Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9029 Evans Woods Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$500 rent credit w/12 month lease or $1000 credit w/24 month lease if lease starts by Feb. 29th, redeemable on 2nd months rent!!! PRIVACY FENCE - AVAILABLE 2/29: BUILT 2019 - NEWER, UPGRADED - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, FRONT & BACK YARDS! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. . Beautifully upgraded Danbury model has 3 BRs + LOFT/DEN, 2.5 baths with 1841 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite countertops and opens to an expansive dining area and great room. Lots of windows provide welcomed natural light. Sliders step out to rear Trek deck and Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, subway tile shower, separate contoured garden tub and walk-in closet. Laundry room on 2nd level. Two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9029 Evans Woods Drive have any available units?
9029 Evans Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9029 Evans Woods Drive have?
Some of 9029 Evans Woods Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9029 Evans Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9029 Evans Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9029 Evans Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9029 Evans Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9029 Evans Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9029 Evans Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 9029 Evans Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9029 Evans Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9029 Evans Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 9029 Evans Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9029 Evans Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 9029 Evans Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9029 Evans Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9029 Evans Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte