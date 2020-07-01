All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9022 Woodland Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9022 Woodland Park Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

9022 Woodland Park Lane

9022 Woodland Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9022 Woodland Park Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9022 Woodland Park Lane have any available units?
9022 Woodland Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9022 Woodland Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9022 Woodland Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9022 Woodland Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9022 Woodland Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9022 Woodland Park Lane offer parking?
No, 9022 Woodland Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9022 Woodland Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9022 Woodland Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9022 Woodland Park Lane have a pool?
No, 9022 Woodland Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9022 Woodland Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 9022 Woodland Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9022 Woodland Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9022 Woodland Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9022 Woodland Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9022 Woodland Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte