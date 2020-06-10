Rent Calculator
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018
9018 Meadow Vista Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9018 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Condo - Property Id: 39661
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39661
Property Id 39661
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4927769)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 have any available units?
9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 have?
Some of 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 currently offering any rent specials?
9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 pet-friendly?
No, 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 offer parking?
No, 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 does not offer parking.
Does 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 have a pool?
No, 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 does not have a pool.
Does 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 have accessible units?
No, 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 does not have accessible units.
Does 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9018 Meadow Vista Rd 9018 has units with dishwashers.
