9006 Hedge Maple Road, Charlotte, NC 28269 Davis Lake - Eastfield
Amenities
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom, two bath home with open floor plan, vaulted great room, and private back yard with lush landscaping. Freshly painted. Master features a garden tub and separate stall shower; Large walk-in closet. Convenient to I-485.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9006 Hedge Maple Road have any available units?
9006 Hedge Maple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9006 Hedge Maple Road have?
Some of 9006 Hedge Maple Road's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 Hedge Maple Road currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Hedge Maple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.