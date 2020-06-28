All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:26 AM

9006 Hedge Maple Road

9006 Hedge Maple Road · No Longer Available
Location

9006 Hedge Maple Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom, two bath home with open floor plan, vaulted great room, and private back yard with lush landscaping. Freshly painted. Master features a garden tub and separate stall shower; Large walk-in closet. Convenient to I-485.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 Hedge Maple Road have any available units?
9006 Hedge Maple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9006 Hedge Maple Road have?
Some of 9006 Hedge Maple Road's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 Hedge Maple Road currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Hedge Maple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Hedge Maple Road pet-friendly?
No, 9006 Hedge Maple Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9006 Hedge Maple Road offer parking?
Yes, 9006 Hedge Maple Road offers parking.
Does 9006 Hedge Maple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9006 Hedge Maple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Hedge Maple Road have a pool?
No, 9006 Hedge Maple Road does not have a pool.
Does 9006 Hedge Maple Road have accessible units?
No, 9006 Hedge Maple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Hedge Maple Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9006 Hedge Maple Road does not have units with dishwashers.
