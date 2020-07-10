9006 Evans Woods Drive

Amenities

OPEN TO TOUR: Wed., Aug. 7, 6:00-6:30 pm. NEW CONSTRUCTION - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED front & back yards! **FENCE OPTION AVAILABLE: 6' privacy fence can be installed for $50/month + $250 fence-fee.** Beautifully upgraded Edenton model has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths with 2106 s.f. Modern, wide-open floor plan has wood vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. Kitchen boasts upgraded shaker cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite countertops and center island! Opens to an expansive dining area and great room with lots of windows to provide welcoming natural light. Sliders step out to rear patio and a Bermuda grass sodded yard. Upstairs master bedroom has trey ceiling & ceiling fan, walk-in closet. Master bath has dual-sink vanity, tile shower and separate garden tub. Two-car garage.