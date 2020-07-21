All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

9005 Sharpes Circle

9005 Sharpes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9005 Sharpes Circle, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,542 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5278401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 Sharpes Circle have any available units?
9005 Sharpes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9005 Sharpes Circle have?
Some of 9005 Sharpes Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 Sharpes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9005 Sharpes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 Sharpes Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9005 Sharpes Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9005 Sharpes Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9005 Sharpes Circle offers parking.
Does 9005 Sharpes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 Sharpes Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 Sharpes Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9005 Sharpes Circle has a pool.
Does 9005 Sharpes Circle have accessible units?
No, 9005 Sharpes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 Sharpes Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9005 Sharpes Circle has units with dishwashers.
