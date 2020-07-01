9002 Bishop Crest Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Upscale Townhome in the heart of Blakeney. Walking distance to Ballantyne's best (of the best!) Shopping, Great Restaurants & Healthcare services. This immaculate freshly painted home features 3 Bedrooms (new carpet & pad) & 2.5 baths. Convenience never looked so good:) With 9 foot ceilings, an open floor plan, gas fireplace & gleaming refinished hardwood floors & a separate dining area that leads out to your semi-fenced private patio. Features a gorgeous updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors & beautiful cabinetry. Upstairs there is a convenient 2nd floor laundry room. The spacious master suite has a vaulted ceiling and a magnificent walk in closet. The Master Bathroom features a large garden tub, separate shower and a generous double vanity. Secondary bedrooms are all good sized! All this & a 2 car garage! Close to community pool and cabana and located in South Charlotte's top ranking school district. It's ready for you!