Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

9002 Bishop Crest Lane

9002 Bishop Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9002 Bishop Crest Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Upscale Townhome in the heart of Blakeney. Walking distance to Ballantyne's best (of the best!) Shopping, Great Restaurants & Healthcare services. This immaculate freshly painted home features 3 Bedrooms (new carpet & pad) & 2.5 baths. Convenience never looked so good:) With 9 foot ceilings, an open floor plan, gas fireplace & gleaming refinished hardwood floors & a separate dining area that leads out to your semi-fenced private patio. Features a gorgeous updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors & beautiful cabinetry. Upstairs there is a convenient 2nd floor laundry room. The spacious master suite has a vaulted ceiling and a magnificent walk in closet. The Master Bathroom features a large garden tub, separate shower and a generous double vanity. Secondary bedrooms are all good sized! All this & a 2 car garage! Close to community pool and cabana and located in South Charlotte's top ranking school district. It's ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 Bishop Crest Lane have any available units?
9002 Bishop Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9002 Bishop Crest Lane have?
Some of 9002 Bishop Crest Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 Bishop Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9002 Bishop Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 Bishop Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9002 Bishop Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9002 Bishop Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9002 Bishop Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 9002 Bishop Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9002 Bishop Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 Bishop Crest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9002 Bishop Crest Lane has a pool.
Does 9002 Bishop Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 9002 Bishop Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 Bishop Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9002 Bishop Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.

