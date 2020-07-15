8952 Kirkley View Ct

Amenities
Pristine Blakeney end unit townhome - Property Id: 119794
Pristine Blakeney end unit townhome with lots of privacy & trees in popular Blakeney Preserve area. Walk to Blakeney shopping, dining & medical. Top rated schools. Move in ready. Bright & open with hardwoods, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances & granite with tile backsplash. Custom paint, 2" blinds & wired for surround sound & security. 2 car garage with epoxy floor. Includes washer/ dryer & refrigerator. Community Pool, Walking Trails
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119794
Property Id 119794
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4868001)