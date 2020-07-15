All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

8952 Kirkley View Ct

8952 Kirkley View Court · No Longer Available
Location

8952 Kirkley View Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Pristine Blakeney end unit townhome - Property Id: 119794

Pristine Blakeney end unit townhome with lots of privacy & trees in popular Blakeney Preserve area. Walk to Blakeney shopping, dining & medical. Top rated schools. Move in ready. Bright & open with hardwoods, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances & granite with tile backsplash. Custom paint, 2" blinds & wired for surround sound & security. 2 car garage with epoxy floor. Includes washer/ dryer & refrigerator. Community Pool, Walking Trails
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119794
Property Id 119794

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8952 Kirkley View Ct have any available units?
8952 Kirkley View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8952 Kirkley View Ct have?
Some of 8952 Kirkley View Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8952 Kirkley View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8952 Kirkley View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8952 Kirkley View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8952 Kirkley View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8952 Kirkley View Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8952 Kirkley View Ct offers parking.
Does 8952 Kirkley View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8952 Kirkley View Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8952 Kirkley View Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8952 Kirkley View Ct has a pool.
Does 8952 Kirkley View Ct have accessible units?
No, 8952 Kirkley View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8952 Kirkley View Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8952 Kirkley View Ct has units with dishwashers.
