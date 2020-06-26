Rent Calculator
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8931 Mcadam Way
8931 Mcadam Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
8931 Mcadam Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek
Amenities
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location! Close to shopping, restaurants, and Northlake Mall. Within minutes of I-77, I-85 and I-485.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8931 Mcadam Way have any available units?
8931 Mcadam Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 8931 Mcadam Way currently offering any rent specials?
8931 Mcadam Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8931 Mcadam Way pet-friendly?
No, 8931 Mcadam Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8931 Mcadam Way offer parking?
Yes, 8931 Mcadam Way offers parking.
Does 8931 Mcadam Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8931 Mcadam Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8931 Mcadam Way have a pool?
No, 8931 Mcadam Way does not have a pool.
Does 8931 Mcadam Way have accessible units?
No, 8931 Mcadam Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8931 Mcadam Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8931 Mcadam Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8931 Mcadam Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8931 Mcadam Way does not have units with air conditioning.
