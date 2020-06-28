All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8927 McAdam Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8927 McAdam Way
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

8927 McAdam Way

8927 Mcadam Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8927 Mcadam Way, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,344 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5118878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 McAdam Way have any available units?
8927 McAdam Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8927 McAdam Way currently offering any rent specials?
8927 McAdam Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 McAdam Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8927 McAdam Way is pet friendly.
Does 8927 McAdam Way offer parking?
No, 8927 McAdam Way does not offer parking.
Does 8927 McAdam Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 McAdam Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 McAdam Way have a pool?
Yes, 8927 McAdam Way has a pool.
Does 8927 McAdam Way have accessible units?
No, 8927 McAdam Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 McAdam Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8927 McAdam Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8927 McAdam Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8927 McAdam Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte