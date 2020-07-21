8909 Gray Willow Road

Amenities
Spacious open floor plan home features 2 car garage, covered front porch, bonus loft area, Upgraded kitchen and huge master! Large updated kitchen includes ton of cabinet storage, pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Master suite has separate sitting area, dual vanity, large walk-in closet, and separate shower and tub. Steps from all the community features - club house, pool, basketball court, park, and play ground. Fresh paint and Ready to move in!