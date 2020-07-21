8909 Gray Willow Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Spacious open floor plan home features 2 car garage, covered front porch, bonus loft area, Upgraded kitchen and huge master! Large updated kitchen includes ton of cabinet storage, pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Master suite has separate sitting area, dual vanity, large walk-in closet, and separate shower and tub. Steps from all the community features - club house, pool, basketball court, park, and play ground. Fresh paint and Ready to move in!