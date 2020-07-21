All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

8909 Gray Willow Road

8909 Gray Willow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8909 Gray Willow Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious open floor plan home features 2 car garage, covered front porch, bonus loft area, Upgraded kitchen and huge master! Large updated kitchen includes ton of cabinet storage, pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Master suite has separate sitting area, dual vanity, large walk-in closet, and separate shower and tub. Steps from all the community features - club house, pool, basketball court, park, and play ground. Fresh paint and Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8909 Gray Willow Road have any available units?
8909 Gray Willow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8909 Gray Willow Road have?
Some of 8909 Gray Willow Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8909 Gray Willow Road currently offering any rent specials?
8909 Gray Willow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8909 Gray Willow Road pet-friendly?
No, 8909 Gray Willow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8909 Gray Willow Road offer parking?
Yes, 8909 Gray Willow Road offers parking.
Does 8909 Gray Willow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8909 Gray Willow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8909 Gray Willow Road have a pool?
Yes, 8909 Gray Willow Road has a pool.
Does 8909 Gray Willow Road have accessible units?
No, 8909 Gray Willow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8909 Gray Willow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8909 Gray Willow Road has units with dishwashers.
