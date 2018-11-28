Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8905 Hunter Ridge Drive
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8905 Hunter Ridge Drive
8905 Hunter Ridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8905 Hunter Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lexington Commons - Wood look laminate on main floor. Fenced patio. Great location.
(RLNE4827412)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive have any available units?
8905 Hunter Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive have?
Some of 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8905 Hunter Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8905 Hunter Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
