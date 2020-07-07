All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8903 Hunter Ridge Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:54 PM

8903 Hunter Ridge Drive

8903 Hunter Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8903 Hunter Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent 3-Bedroom, 2.5- Bathroom Condo with updated wood panel flooring. Located near highway 485, close distance to shopping centers and restaurants. Take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive have any available units?
8903 Hunter Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Hunter Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8903 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

