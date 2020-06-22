Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8829 Stoneface Road
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8829 Stoneface Road
8829 Stoneface Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8829 Stoneface Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fairways at Pawtuckett - Charming cul-de-sac ranch home with 1 car garage. Fresh paint. Easy access to interstates. Renter's Insurance required.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5334266)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8829 Stoneface Road have any available units?
8829 Stoneface Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8829 Stoneface Road have?
Some of 8829 Stoneface Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8829 Stoneface Road currently offering any rent specials?
8829 Stoneface Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8829 Stoneface Road pet-friendly?
No, 8829 Stoneface Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8829 Stoneface Road offer parking?
Yes, 8829 Stoneface Road offers parking.
Does 8829 Stoneface Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8829 Stoneface Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8829 Stoneface Road have a pool?
No, 8829 Stoneface Road does not have a pool.
Does 8829 Stoneface Road have accessible units?
No, 8829 Stoneface Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8829 Stoneface Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8829 Stoneface Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
