Charlotte, NC
8821 Hunter Ridge Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:07 AM

8821 Hunter Ridge Drive

8821 Hunter Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8821 Hunter Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Hwy 51 - Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome offers hardwood floors in the large living space. Half bath downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Fenced in courtyard. Schedule your self tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive have any available units?
8821 Hunter Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8821 Hunter Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

