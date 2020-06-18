This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome offers hardwood floors in the large living space. Half bath downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom. Washer and dryer included. Fenced in courtyard. Schedule your self tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive have any available units?
8821 Hunter Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8821 Hunter Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8821 Hunter Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.