All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8753 Brookstead Meadow Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8753 Brookstead Meadow Court

8753 Brookstead Meadow Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8753 Brookstead Meadow Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8753 Brookstead Meadow Ct Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,549

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming Rancher Style Home on Cul-De-Sac
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,115 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be w

(RLNE5887119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court have any available units?
8753 Brookstead Meadow Court has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court have?
Some of 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court currently offering any rent specials?
8753 Brookstead Meadow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court pet-friendly?
No, 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court offer parking?
Yes, 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court offers parking.
Does 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court have a pool?
Yes, 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court has a pool.
Does 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court have accessible units?
No, 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8753 Brookstead Meadow Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity