Charlotte, NC
8727 Sharonbrook Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:56 AM

8727 Sharonbrook Drive

8727 Sharonbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8727 Sharonbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bed/2.5 bath home in desirable South Charlotte! Close walk to the Sharon Road light rail, close to I-485/I-77! Harris Teeter shopping center within 2 miles of the house! Washer/dryer and fridge are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8727 Sharonbrook Drive have any available units?
8727 Sharonbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8727 Sharonbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8727 Sharonbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8727 Sharonbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8727 Sharonbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8727 Sharonbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8727 Sharonbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 8727 Sharonbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8727 Sharonbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8727 Sharonbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 8727 Sharonbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8727 Sharonbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8727 Sharonbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8727 Sharonbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8727 Sharonbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8727 Sharonbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8727 Sharonbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
