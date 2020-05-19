8727 Sharonbrook Drive

4 bed/2.5 bath home in desirable South Charlotte! Close walk to the Sharon Road light rail, close to I-485/I-77! Harris Teeter shopping center within 2 miles of the house! Washer/dryer and fridge are included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
