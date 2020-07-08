All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

8718 Sam Dee Road

8718 Sam Dee Road · No Longer Available
Location

8718 Sam Dee Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Ranch Style Home Convenient to Hwy 485
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,182 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agree

(RLNE5746866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8718 Sam Dee Road have any available units?
8718 Sam Dee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8718 Sam Dee Road have?
Some of 8718 Sam Dee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8718 Sam Dee Road currently offering any rent specials?
8718 Sam Dee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 Sam Dee Road pet-friendly?
No, 8718 Sam Dee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8718 Sam Dee Road offer parking?
No, 8718 Sam Dee Road does not offer parking.
Does 8718 Sam Dee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8718 Sam Dee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 Sam Dee Road have a pool?
Yes, 8718 Sam Dee Road has a pool.
Does 8718 Sam Dee Road have accessible units?
No, 8718 Sam Dee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 Sam Dee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8718 Sam Dee Road has units with dishwashers.

