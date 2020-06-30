8717 Golf Ridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Location in Raintree! - Location! Location! Location! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Stonecrest, Promenade, and 485. This is a great house located on the south side of Charlotte. Ready to move into.

3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, located in Raintree in the Ballantyne area. Home features a formal dining room, living room, den and large kitchen with many upgrades. New HVAC system recently installed, new windows and a nice deck. Lawn care included. Call Jane 704 281-6096 for showing.



