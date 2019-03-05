All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 13 2019 at 9:15 PM

8714 Appledale Drive

8714 Appledale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8714 Appledale Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8714 Appledale Drive have any available units?
8714 Appledale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8714 Appledale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8714 Appledale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8714 Appledale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8714 Appledale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8714 Appledale Drive offer parking?
No, 8714 Appledale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8714 Appledale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8714 Appledale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8714 Appledale Drive have a pool?
No, 8714 Appledale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8714 Appledale Drive have accessible units?
No, 8714 Appledale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8714 Appledale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8714 Appledale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8714 Appledale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8714 Appledale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
