Nicely updated 3 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse located conveniently to 485 and 77. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Two bedrooms and one full bath are located upstairs with a wonderful loft are overlooking the living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8709 Cinnabay Drive have any available units?
8709 Cinnabay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8709 Cinnabay Drive have?
Some of 8709 Cinnabay Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 Cinnabay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8709 Cinnabay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.