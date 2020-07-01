All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

8709 Cinnabay Drive

8709 Cinnabay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8709 Cinnabay Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated 3 bedroom and 2 bath townhouse located conveniently to 485 and 77. Master bedroom is located downstairs. Two bedrooms and one full bath are located upstairs with a wonderful loft are overlooking the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8709 Cinnabay Drive have any available units?
8709 Cinnabay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8709 Cinnabay Drive have?
Some of 8709 Cinnabay Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8709 Cinnabay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8709 Cinnabay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8709 Cinnabay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8709 Cinnabay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8709 Cinnabay Drive offer parking?
No, 8709 Cinnabay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8709 Cinnabay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8709 Cinnabay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8709 Cinnabay Drive have a pool?
No, 8709 Cinnabay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8709 Cinnabay Drive have accessible units?
No, 8709 Cinnabay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8709 Cinnabay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8709 Cinnabay Drive has units with dishwashers.

