All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8652 Coralbell Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8652 Coralbell Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 8:28 AM

8652 Coralbell Lane

8652 Coralbell Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8652 Coralbell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1012; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1089.00; IMRID23631

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8652 Coralbell Lane have any available units?
8652 Coralbell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8652 Coralbell Lane have?
Some of 8652 Coralbell Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8652 Coralbell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8652 Coralbell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8652 Coralbell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8652 Coralbell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8652 Coralbell Lane offers parking.
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8652 Coralbell Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane have a pool?
No, 8652 Coralbell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane have accessible units?
No, 8652 Coralbell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8652 Coralbell Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte