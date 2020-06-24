Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8652 Coralbell Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 8:28 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8652 Coralbell Lane
8652 Coralbell Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
8652 Coralbell Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1012; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1089.00; IMRID23631
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane have any available units?
8652 Coralbell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8652 Coralbell Lane have?
Some of 8652 Coralbell Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8652 Coralbell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8652 Coralbell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8652 Coralbell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8652 Coralbell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8652 Coralbell Lane offers parking.
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8652 Coralbell Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane have a pool?
No, 8652 Coralbell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane have accessible units?
No, 8652 Coralbell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8652 Coralbell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8652 Coralbell Lane has units with dishwashers.
