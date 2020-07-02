All apartments in Charlotte
8609 Galena View Drive

8609 Galena View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8609 Galena View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful rental home in the Brownstone neighborhood! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached garage, and a gas fireplace in the great room with vaulted ceilings. Beautiful kitchen and dining room with wood laminate flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Master suite includes a dual sink vanity and walk-in closet! The other two spacious rooms share a full bathroom. Enjoy privacy with a large fenced in backyard and outside patio area. Minutes to I-77, NC-115/Old Statesville Rd, US-21/Statesville Rd, I-485 and Northlake Mall! AVAILABLE May 12th. This gem won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 Galena View Drive have any available units?
8609 Galena View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8609 Galena View Drive have?
Some of 8609 Galena View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 Galena View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8609 Galena View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 Galena View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8609 Galena View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8609 Galena View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8609 Galena View Drive offers parking.
Does 8609 Galena View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 Galena View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 Galena View Drive have a pool?
No, 8609 Galena View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8609 Galena View Drive have accessible units?
No, 8609 Galena View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 Galena View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8609 Galena View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

