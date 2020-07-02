8609 Galena View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful rental home in the Brownstone neighborhood! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached garage, and a gas fireplace in the great room with vaulted ceilings. Beautiful kitchen and dining room with wood laminate flooring and stainless-steel appliances. Master suite includes a dual sink vanity and walk-in closet! The other two spacious rooms share a full bathroom. Enjoy privacy with a large fenced in backyard and outside patio area. Minutes to I-77, NC-115/Old Statesville Rd, US-21/Statesville Rd, I-485 and Northlake Mall! AVAILABLE May 12th. This gem won't last!