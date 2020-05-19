Nice two story with two car garage and relaxing front porch. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Large great room with f/p. Formal dining room. 4th bedroom or bonus room. Newer carpet throughout and granite counters.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 8606 Sam Dee Road have?
Some of 8606 Sam Dee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
