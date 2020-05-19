All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8606 Sam Dee Road

8606 Sam Dee Road · No Longer Available
Location

8606 Sam Dee Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice two story with two car garage and relaxing front porch. Large kitchen with breakfast nook. Large great room with f/p. Formal dining room. 4th bedroom or bonus room. Newer carpet throughout and granite counters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8606 Sam Dee Road have any available units?
8606 Sam Dee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8606 Sam Dee Road have?
Some of 8606 Sam Dee Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8606 Sam Dee Road currently offering any rent specials?
8606 Sam Dee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8606 Sam Dee Road pet-friendly?
No, 8606 Sam Dee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8606 Sam Dee Road offer parking?
Yes, 8606 Sam Dee Road offers parking.
Does 8606 Sam Dee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8606 Sam Dee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8606 Sam Dee Road have a pool?
No, 8606 Sam Dee Road does not have a pool.
Does 8606 Sam Dee Road have accessible units?
No, 8606 Sam Dee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8606 Sam Dee Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8606 Sam Dee Road has units with dishwashers.
