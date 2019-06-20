All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8604 Kirkley Glen Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

8604 Kirkley Glen Lane

8604 Kirkley Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8604 Kirkley Glen Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,867 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full securi

(RLNE5764421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane have any available units?
8604 Kirkley Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane have?
Some of 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8604 Kirkley Glen Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane does offer parking.
Does 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane has a pool.
Does 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8604 Kirkley Glen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte