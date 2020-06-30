All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8603 Terra Cotta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8603 Terra Cotta Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:04 PM

8603 Terra Cotta Drive

8603 Terra Cotta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8603 Terra Cotta Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8603 Terra Cotta Drive have any available units?
8603 Terra Cotta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8603 Terra Cotta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8603 Terra Cotta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8603 Terra Cotta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8603 Terra Cotta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8603 Terra Cotta Drive offer parking?
No, 8603 Terra Cotta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8603 Terra Cotta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8603 Terra Cotta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8603 Terra Cotta Drive have a pool?
No, 8603 Terra Cotta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8603 Terra Cotta Drive have accessible units?
No, 8603 Terra Cotta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8603 Terra Cotta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8603 Terra Cotta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8603 Terra Cotta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8603 Terra Cotta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Hub South End
2250 Hawkins Street
Charlotte, NC 28203
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte