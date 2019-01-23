All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8603 Cedardale Ridge Court
Last updated March 23 2020 at 8:31 PM

8603 Cedardale Ridge Court

8603 Cedardale Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8603 Cedardale Ridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court have any available units?
8603 Cedardale Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
8603 Cedardale Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8603 Cedardale Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte