Charlotte, NC
8431 Coulwood Oak Lane
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

8431 Coulwood Oak Lane

8431 Coulwood Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8431 Coulwood Oak Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5112033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have any available units?
8431 Coulwood Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8431 Coulwood Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
