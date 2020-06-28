Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8431 Coulwood Oak Lane
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8431 Coulwood Oak Lane
8431 Coulwood Oak Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8431 Coulwood Oak Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5112033)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have any available units?
8431 Coulwood Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8431 Coulwood Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8431 Coulwood Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte