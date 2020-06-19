All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8410 Laurel Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8410 Laurel Run Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 6:05 PM

8410 Laurel Run Drive

8410 Laurel Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8410 Laurel Run Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Laurel Run Drive have any available units?
8410 Laurel Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8410 Laurel Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Laurel Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Laurel Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8410 Laurel Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8410 Laurel Run Drive offer parking?
No, 8410 Laurel Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8410 Laurel Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 Laurel Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Laurel Run Drive have a pool?
No, 8410 Laurel Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8410 Laurel Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 8410 Laurel Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Laurel Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8410 Laurel Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8410 Laurel Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8410 Laurel Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte