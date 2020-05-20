Rent Calculator
8406 Newfane Road
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8406 Newfane Road
8406 Newfane Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
8406 Newfane Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 1, 2019. Located near the Davis Lake Community, this 4 bedroom 2 full bath home boasts upgrades and fixtures! Backyard great for family entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8406 Newfane Road have any available units?
8406 Newfane Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 8406 Newfane Road currently offering any rent specials?
8406 Newfane Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8406 Newfane Road pet-friendly?
No, 8406 Newfane Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 8406 Newfane Road offer parking?
Yes, 8406 Newfane Road offers parking.
Does 8406 Newfane Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8406 Newfane Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8406 Newfane Road have a pool?
No, 8406 Newfane Road does not have a pool.
Does 8406 Newfane Road have accessible units?
No, 8406 Newfane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8406 Newfane Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8406 Newfane Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8406 Newfane Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8406 Newfane Road does not have units with air conditioning.
