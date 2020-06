Amenities

Super Cute unit in a location you'll enjoy. Laminate floors on the lower level with newer carpet upstairs. Brand new appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen. 2 Master bedrooms, Laundry Closet onsite, large closets & extra storage space. Fenced patio porch for private moments outdoors. Enjoy the community pool & clubhouse. Pets are allowed with non refundable deposit. 1st month's rent & 1 month's security deposit both required. Must maintain Renters Insurance.