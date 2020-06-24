All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 8338 Wallace Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8338 Wallace Glen Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:53 PM

8338 Wallace Glen Drive

8338 Wallace Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Farm Pond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8338 Wallace Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8338 Wallace Glen Drive have any available units?
8338 Wallace Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8338 Wallace Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8338 Wallace Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8338 Wallace Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8338 Wallace Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8338 Wallace Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 8338 Wallace Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8338 Wallace Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8338 Wallace Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8338 Wallace Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 8338 Wallace Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8338 Wallace Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8338 Wallace Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8338 Wallace Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8338 Wallace Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8338 Wallace Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8338 Wallace Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Yards at NoDa
703 Rollerton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28205
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte