All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 833 Lakehill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
833 Lakehill Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:05 PM

833 Lakehill Road

833 Lakehill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

833 Lakehill Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, eat in kitchen with appliances. Attached 1 car garage. APPLY ONLINE AT www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net We do NOT accept housing vouchers.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Renters liability insurance is required and can be purchased and included in lease.

Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Lakehill Road have any available units?
833 Lakehill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 833 Lakehill Road currently offering any rent specials?
833 Lakehill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Lakehill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Lakehill Road is pet friendly.
Does 833 Lakehill Road offer parking?
Yes, 833 Lakehill Road offers parking.
Does 833 Lakehill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Lakehill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Lakehill Road have a pool?
No, 833 Lakehill Road does not have a pool.
Does 833 Lakehill Road have accessible units?
No, 833 Lakehill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Lakehill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Lakehill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Lakehill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 833 Lakehill Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte