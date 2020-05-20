Amenities

8321 Park Vista Circle, Charlotte, NC 28226 - Great 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with Bedroom Suite on main floor complete with a cedar lined closet!! Fresh paint throughout!! French Doors leading out to the back deck great for entertaining!! Great loft on second floor and a bedroom on either side of the loft! Fireplace is for decorative use only and cannot be used. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, hospital, and I485! No Pets. No Smoking. So, when can you move in?



Tenant is responsible for any and all utilities and lawn maintenance.



A portion of the tenants total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their unit approx. every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% on your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean, healthy living environment.



NOTICE TO ALL RESIDENTS & APPLICANTS: Everyone must complete the screening process. This is not only for pet and animal owners but also for residents and applicants that DO NOT own a pet or animal.

Special Consideration is given to dogs that assist tenants with special medical needs, provided medical documentation is submitted. PET Insurance will be required if your pet is approved. https://pgmgtgroup.petscreening.com



Pet Policy: Due to the nature of the breeds, Please consider the following breeds "unacceptable": Akita, American Bulldog, Bullmastiff or Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Presa Canario, Pit Bull, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire terrier, Wolf Dog/ Wolf Hybrid, Bull Terrier, Pit Bull Terrier, Rottweiler and Any Combination of these.



**Please note that this is not a list PG Management Group created, this is what our Property Owners Home Owners Insurance Companies will not allow. If they do a property assessment and find that a tenant has one of the above listed dogs, the Home Owners Insurance will drop them immediately from coverage.



Schools:

Pineville Elementary

Quail Hollow Middle

South Mecklenburg High School



Blue Transportation Zone



For more information on the schools, please contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Student Assignment/Transfers - 980-343-5335



Application Qualifications can be found here: https://pgmg.info/2018ApplicationQualifications



Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.



In order to process your rental application we will need the following items emailed to pamela@pgmanagementgroup.com or faxed to 704-972-9895 ATTN: Pamela Greene OR Uploaded within the rental application.



*CLEAR copy of your Drivers License

*CLEAR copy of your Social Security Card

*CLEAR copies of your last 2 most recent payroll check stubs



APPROVAL/MOVE-IN



1) Notification: Applicants will be notified by email as soon as the application has been reviewed. If the application has been approved, in order to secure your move in date, for PGMG to stop any and all showings and to take the property off the rental market, applicants will be required to bring in all initial move in monies, which must be paid with a cashiers check or money order (specific amounts will be itemized in the approval email) and sent to PGMG OVERNIGHT. The lease will not be sent until we receive the funds.



* Security deposit

* First FULL month's rent

* Pro-Rated rent if applicant is moving in another day other than the first day of the month

*Tenant Liability Insurance



2) Move-In: PGMG will schedule a time to meet at the property on the day of move in with the resident. Move In's are scheduled M-F between 9am-6pm and Sat between 10am-2pm. No Sunday check-ins. The move in process can take up to an hour or so. At this time, we will complete a move in condition report, take photos, and answer any questions you may have. Once this process is complete, we will deliver the keys, fobs, remotes, pool passes, etc. over to you. **Please schedule your movers and utilities accordingly***



3) Responsibility: All residents are responsible for all charges incurred under the terms of the lease.



4) Rent: Once an application is approved and the initial move in monies are received, we will hold a unit up to seven (7) days after the previous tenant vacates the property to make sure it is move in ready. Residents will not be allowed to move in earlier than the lease start date.



Rent is due on the first of the month and is late after the 5th day of the month. We do not issue a billing statement for monthly rent. Any rents received after the 5th will be subject to a late fee. We will NOT accept multiple checks, cashier checks or money orders as payment. A 10 Day Demand for Rent Letter is sent to units with a monthly rental balance that has not been paid by the 5th day of the month. Online tenant portal/payment option will be suspended if your rent is late and not paid by the 5th day of the month.



5) Pro-Rate: Pro-rated rent is calculated by dividing monthly rent by the number of days in the months in which you are moving. The resulting number (the daily rate) is then multiplied by the number of days the unit will be occupied in the pro-rated month.



RENTERS INSURANCE will be required as follows:



**Tenant will be required to obtain and maintain throughout the term of tenancy a renter's insurance policy and to promptly provide PGMG a copy within 30 days of lease activation with PG Management Group, LLC listed as additionally insured. In addition to coverage for damage or loss to Tenant's personal property in such amount as Tenant may determine, the policy shall include coverage for bodily injury, and property damage for which Tenant may be liable such as fire, smoke, explosion, backup or overflow of sewer, drain or sump, and water damage, in the amount of $100.000.



**If Tenant does not maintain Required Insurance, the insurance requirement of the Lease Agreement may be satisfied by PGMG, who will schedule the Tenant's unit for coverage under the Landlords Required Resident Liability insurance policy (LRRL). The coverage provided under the LRRL will provide the Required Insurance coverage listed above for fire, smoke, explosion, backup or overflow of sewer, drain or sump, and water damage (NOT Tenant's Personal Property). An amount equal to the total cost to the Landlord for the LRRL coverage shall be charged to Tenant by PG Management Group, LLC. The cost of this Insurance will be $9.50/mth and will be automatically attached to Tenant's Account.



PG Management Group, LLC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, or familial status or any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.



