Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
8309 Firefly Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

8309 Firefly Lane

8309 Firefly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Firefly Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 Firefly Lane have any available units?
8309 Firefly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8309 Firefly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Firefly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 Firefly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8309 Firefly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8309 Firefly Lane offer parking?
No, 8309 Firefly Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8309 Firefly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 Firefly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 Firefly Lane have a pool?
No, 8309 Firefly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8309 Firefly Lane have accessible units?
No, 8309 Firefly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 Firefly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 Firefly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 Firefly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8309 Firefly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
