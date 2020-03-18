All apartments in Charlotte
8307 Belstead Brook Court
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

8307 Belstead Brook Court

8307 Belstead Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

8307 Belstead Brook Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW LOWER PRICE! CHARMING 3 BED/2 BATH RANCH HOME NESTLED IN A CUL-DE SAC! A MUST SEE! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED FOR SHOPPING AND ACCESS TO INTERSTATE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8307 Belstead Brook Court have any available units?
8307 Belstead Brook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 8307 Belstead Brook Court have?
Some of 8307 Belstead Brook Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8307 Belstead Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
8307 Belstead Brook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8307 Belstead Brook Court pet-friendly?
No, 8307 Belstead Brook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 8307 Belstead Brook Court offer parking?
Yes, 8307 Belstead Brook Court offers parking.
Does 8307 Belstead Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8307 Belstead Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8307 Belstead Brook Court have a pool?
No, 8307 Belstead Brook Court does not have a pool.
Does 8307 Belstead Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 8307 Belstead Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8307 Belstead Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8307 Belstead Brook Court has units with dishwashers.
